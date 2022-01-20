Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

