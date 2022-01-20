OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 984 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

