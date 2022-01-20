OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $228,420,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 70.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after buying an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

