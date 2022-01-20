OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,578,000.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.84.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $224.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.64 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

