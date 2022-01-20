OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $896,000 Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,691,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after buying an additional 268,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after buying an additional 217,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $176.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

