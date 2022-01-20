OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $797,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 511.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $825.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $908.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $902.33. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

