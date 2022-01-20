Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Price Down 8.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $96.49 and last traded at $96.49. Approximately 5,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 393,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.96.

Specifically, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,725 shares of company stock worth $6,055,935. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,879,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

