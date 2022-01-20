OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $611,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. FedEx makes up 0.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,583. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

