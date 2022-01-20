ON (NYSE:ONON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.35

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 153542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Williams Financial Group raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About ON (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

