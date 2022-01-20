OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

OFG stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,964. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

