Ocean Protocol Trading 8% Higher This Week (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $499.12 million and $23.41 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00051987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00113864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

