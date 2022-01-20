NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Cap of $53.51 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $53.51 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars.

