Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $811,702.68 and approximately $12,978.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00058215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.54 or 0.07442560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00063256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,003.12 or 0.99858288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.