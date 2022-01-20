Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend payment by 44.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Shares of NTRS opened at $125.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

