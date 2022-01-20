Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $20,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Northern Trust stock opened at $125.84 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

