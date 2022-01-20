Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Down 31.7% in December

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nortech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nortech Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nortech Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Shares of Nortech Systems stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.