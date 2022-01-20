Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JWN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

NYSE JWN opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 545.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Nordstrom by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Nordstrom by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nordstrom by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

