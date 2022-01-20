Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Billion

Analysts expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post $7.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.27 billion. Nokia reported sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,768,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,689,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

