nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $44.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,179 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 363,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 13.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 48.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 14.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LASR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 243,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,052. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.69 million, a P/E ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

