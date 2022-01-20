NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:NIOBF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. NioCorp Developments has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

