NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Update

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,917.0 days.

NXDCF stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. NEXTDC has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

