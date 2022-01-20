New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 1.60.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 152,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

