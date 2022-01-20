Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Tobam’s 10th Largest Position

Tobam lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.2% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $51,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.44 on Thursday, hitting $522.30. 97,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $608.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.06.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

