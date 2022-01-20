Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $135.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 291,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,435. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.68.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

