nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of nCino by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,981 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after buying an additional 579,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,767,000 after buying an additional 931,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in nCino by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,539 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Stephens started coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

