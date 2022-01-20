Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE NTZ traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 4,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $134.39 million, a P/E ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.68. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Natuzzi by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

