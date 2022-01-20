Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Update

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NASDAQ:NATH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 244,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

