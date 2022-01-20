Name Change Token Price Down 51.2% Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.11 million and $66,029.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00051989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,470,047 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

