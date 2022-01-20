Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 726.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). Nabtesco had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $622.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nabtesco will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

