MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Price Up 4.1%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s share price rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 1,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 228,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

MYTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.53.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

