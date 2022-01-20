Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Update

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 761,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after acquiring an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 444,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of COOP opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

