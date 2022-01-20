Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after buying an additional 2,002,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.