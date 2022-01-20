Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,375,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

