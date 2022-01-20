Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $4.69 on Thursday, hitting $100.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $180.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,375,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

