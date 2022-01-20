Morgan Stanley Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $135.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCK. Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock opened at $116.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,440,000 after buying an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Crown by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,360,000 after buying an additional 141,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crown by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,767,000 after buying an additional 169,718 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in Crown by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Crown by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,207,000 after buying an additional 120,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.