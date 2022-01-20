Mooncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00329200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001087 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000832 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

