Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 146,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,104. The firm has a market cap of $238.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 57,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

