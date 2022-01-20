Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $68.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

