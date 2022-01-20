Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MOLN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molecular Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

MOLN stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,469. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Partners will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.