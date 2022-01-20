ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $120.04

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $120.04 and last traded at $121.93, with a volume of 829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter worth $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter worth $201,000.

ModivCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

