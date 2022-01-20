Mizuho Cuts Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $34.00

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price cut by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PECO. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $35,357,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

