Mizuho Cuts Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $34.00

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price cut by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PECO. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.
Shares of PECO stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $35,357,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
