Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315,347 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $128,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,706,000 after purchasing an additional 133,535 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 81.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,316 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 108,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Shares of EW opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.