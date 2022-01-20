Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,971 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Zoom Video Communications worth $90,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 47.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,318,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 32.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 383,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,616,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

ZM opened at $157.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.00 and a 52 week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total value of $537,597.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,447 shares of company stock worth $15,585,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

