Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 29,462 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,462 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $113,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 150,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Applied Materials by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,441 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,527,000 after acquiring an additional 52,541 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 163,989 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 35.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,467,740 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,402,000 after acquiring an additional 916,053 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $143.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.89. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.07 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

