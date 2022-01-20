Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 62,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $129,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.05 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

