Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MACC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 3,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,024. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Mission Advancement has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Advancement by 203.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement during the second quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement during the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

