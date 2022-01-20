Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $35.20 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $39.56 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $35.20 or 0.00081809 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.61 or 0.07501392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00064014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,881.86 or 0.99663230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065704 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

