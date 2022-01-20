Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.19. 440,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,289,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

