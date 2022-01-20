Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.98). 685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($2.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.00) target price on shares of Mind Gym in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £150.16 million and a PE ratio of 115.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.60.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

