MicroBitcoin (MBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $586,213.05

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $586,213.05 and $90.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001562 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057338 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.60 or 0.00776656 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

